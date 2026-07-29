Integrated tourism strategy draws more visitors to Ho Chi Minh City

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the city welcomed more than 7.1 million international visitors from January to July, up 42.7 percent year-on-year.

A booth promoting Ho Chi Minh City's tourism is set up at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City is leveraging its expanded administrative boundaries to roll out integrated tourism products that blend diverse experiences with promotional campaigns, driving strong gains in both visitor numbers and tourism revenue during the first seven months of 2026.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the city welcomed more than 7.1 million international visitors from January to July, up 42.7 percent year-on-year, while domestic tourists reached 31.6 million. Tourism revenue surged 55.3 percent to nearly VND237.5 trillion (US$9.01 billion), achieving 72 percent of this year's target.

The growth has been underpinned by a steady pipeline of new tourism products. In addition to the premium "Ho Chi Minh City from Above" experience, the city is expanding its MICE offerings through a "City – Industry – Beach – Island" model that links conferences in the urban center with industrial tours in Binh Duong and resort stays in Ho Tram and Con Dao. The approach has increased the average visitor stay from 3.5 days to more than 5 days.

Medical tourism has also become a key growth segment. Since early 2026, the city has promoted dental treatment, cosmetic surgery, and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), with costs estimated at 30-50 percent lower than those in many neighboring countries.

To further extend visitor stays, Ho Chi Minh City is enriching its night-time economy with entertainment complexes, pedestrian streets, night markets, and signature live shows. River tourism is also being expanded through scenic cruises along the Saigon River and enhanced waterway links connecting Can Gio, Vung Tau, and former Binh Duong province.

Alongside new tourism products, authorities have continued to revitalize existing attractions by creating stronger connections between destinations. According to Anh Nguyet, a resident of Thanh My Tay Ward, familiar sites are being reintroduced through storytelling that showcases local history, culture, and community heritage, making them more appealing to visitors.

At Tan Dinh Market, travelers can explore installations inspired by Vietnam's iconic wooden clogs, while Saigon River cruises provide panoramic views of the city's skyline and riverside sunsets.

Vu Ngoc Lam, Agoda's Country Director for Vietnam, said cuisine is becoming an increasingly influential factor in travelers' destination choices. Agoda data show that 35 percent of Vietnamese travelers rank food among the top considerations when planning a trip, giving Ho Chi Minh City a competitive advantage in developing immersive tourism experiences centered on local culinary traditions.

Within the expanded city, Vung Tau has become one of its standout food destinations, famous for "banh khot" (mini savoury pancakes), salted egg sponge cake, and stingray hotpot. The coastal area was also among Agoda's most searched domestic destinations this summer.

As the year-end travel season approaches, the Department of Tourism will introduce the "Every tourism business is a friendly destination" campaign to further strengthen Ho Chi Minh City's reputation as a safe, welcoming, and sustainable destination.

The 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026), to be held later this quarter, will celebrate its 20th anniversary while reinforcing its role as Vietnam's flagship B2B tourism event. The expo will also organize familiarization trips for international buyers and overseas travel and media representatives.

The city is targeting 3 million international arrivals and 10 million domestic visitors in the fourth quarter of 2026. To meet the goal, tourism authorities will step up promotions in high-spending markets such as the US, Australia, and Singapore while supporting overseas events, including the Vietnam Pho Festival.

At home, the 6th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week will take place from December 4 to 12, offering a packed program of cultural, sporting, tourism, and culinary activities across all 168 wards, communes, and special zones, with organizers expecting to attract visitors from across the country.

Vietnamplus