Phu Cat Airport prepares to welcome its first international flight

Gia Lai Province has instructed relevant agencies to prepare the necessary conditions to receive international tourists arriving on charter flights at Phu Cat Airport, ensuring safe, attentive, and professional services.

A technician controls and guides an aircraft at Phu Cat Airport.

Vice Chairwoman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich, has issued conclusions on a plan to receive international tourists arriving on charter flights at Phu Cat Airport.

Describing the move as an important first step, she asked relevant agencies to proactively coordinate, address difficulties and facilitate operations within the legal framework, with a view to creating a positive image of Gia Lai among international visitors.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism was tasked with developing plans to welcome, greet and serve international visitors on each flight, while stepping up the promotion of Gia Lai’s culture, tourism destinations and distinctive products at the airport in Vietnamese, English and other languages appropriate to each target market.

The provincial police were instructed to promptly issue written guidance on visa and immigration procedures for international passengers arriving and departing on charter flights.

The Department of Industry and Trade was asked to study arrangements to display and introduce distinctive local products, OCOP goods and specialties in the airport lounge and other suitable areas of the terminal, enabling passengers to access, experience and purchase them.

The second runway at Phu Cat Airport is nearing completion.

Phu Cat Airport is responsible for ensuring operational conditions in line with flight schedules and preparing VIP rooms and passenger service areas. It is also tasked with increasing the promotion of Gia Lai and standardizing signage in Vietnamese and other appropriate languages, including English, Korean, Chinese, Japanese and Russian.

FLC Group has been asked to provide flight schedules, passenger numbers, arrival and departure times, tour itineraries and service requirements for each flight and coordinate with the tourism sector and local businesses to develop and select suitable land tours.

Gia Lai Province is currently investing in and completing a second runway at Phu Cat Airport, along with associated airside facilities, at a total cost of VND3.2 trillion (US$123 million). The new runway is more than 3,000 meters long and 45 meters wide, designed to accommodate Code C aircraft and capable of handling larger aircraft.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh