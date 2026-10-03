Over VND7.7 billion invested in virtual tour model at Cham Island

The People's Committee of Da Nang City has approved the investment policy for a project to build a digital tourism model at Cu Lao Cham (Cham Island) in Tan Hiep Commune, with a total investment exceeding VND7.7 billion ( US$296,333).

Cu Lao Cham is home to lush primary forests covering much of the island. (Photo: SGGP)

The project will be deployed across the Cu Lao Cham island cluster and at ticket control checkpoints in the Cua Dai area, with implementation scheduled from 2026 to 2027.

Under the plan, Da Nang will develop digital tourism management software while digitizing 19 representative locations into VR360 virtual tours, alongside aerial panoramic views of Cu Lao Cham. The system will also be equipped with 15 AI camera units and data integration modules to monitor, analyze, and issue alerts on tourist density.

At the Cua Dai area, local authorities will invest in barcode printers and QR code scanners, integrating them with the automated turnstile systems currently in operation at the speedboat pier. Operational server infrastructure and supporting systems will also be procured and leased under the project.

Notably, the digital tourism model will link and share data with the digital database on biodiversity, natural resources, and the environment of the Cu Lao Cham Nature Reserve, as well as the city’s broader digital heritage system, digital tourism map, and shared municipal databases.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh