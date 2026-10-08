Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 to take place in December

The 11th Da Lat Flower Festival in 2026 will take place in December, announced Ms. Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Deputy Director of the Lam Dong Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, at a press conference on October 8.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Deputy Director of the Lam Dong Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, speaks at a press conference on October 8. (Photo: SGGP)

The provincial government held the event on October 8 to report on Lam Dong's third-quarter and nine-month socio-economic performance, as well as outline key priorities for the remainder of 2026.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, the opening ceremony is scheduled for December 19, 2026, while the closing ceremony will be combined with a New Year's Eve art performance on December 31.

This year's festival will feature 11 primary programs alongside 25 side events. To date, over 70 wards and communes have launched local plans to support the festival by constructing flower-lined streets, miniature flower parks, public floral installations, and overall landscape enhancements.

Local authorities across Da Lat have actively initiated urban beautification projects. Xuan Huong—Da Lat Ward has planned 10 key streets with 17 mini-landscape clusters, while Lam Vien—Da Lat Ward and Cam Ly—Da Lat Ward are each developing six flower streets. Meanwhile, Xuan Truong-Da Lat Ward is building floral installations and flower routes across 12 residential quarters, and Lang Biang-Da Lat Ward is setting up six dedicated flower streets.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Authorities and residents in Xuan Huong- Da Lat Ward have launched flower planting and urban beautification projects along Phan Dinh Phung Street to prepare for the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh