Vietnam Railways launches premium Saigon–Nha Trang train service

Premium SNT1/SNT2 Train Services launched on the Saigon–Nha Trang Route (Photo: SGGP)

On the evening of October 12, at Saigon Railway Station in Nhieu Loc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Railway Transport Joint Stock Company officially launched its premium SNT1/SNT2 train services on the Saigon–Nha Trang route, featuring upgrades to the trains’ exterior appearance, interior design, onboard amenities and service quality.

The SNT1/SNT2 trains have undergone a comprehensive refurbishment involving 32 carriages, including four-berth and six-berth sleeper carriages and a dining car. The interiors feature a modern design with a combination of milky cream and blue tones inspired by the sea in Nha Trang. Blankets, bed sheets, pillows, mattresses and curtains have all been replaced, creating a clean and comfortable environment for passengers throughout the journey.

In addition to the interior and exterior upgrades, the trains’ lighting and sound systems have been improved. All refurbished carriages are equipped with Wi-Fi to meet passengers’ connectivity, work and entertainment needs. A 24/7 security camera system has also been installed to strengthen operational oversight and ensure safety.

Notably, carriage No. 11907 features a new air-conditioning ventilation system designed to reduce noise while allowing passengers to adjust the temperature to their preferences. The soft-sleeper carriages with 24 berths have dedicated photo check-in areas featuring lively decorative imagery, as well as vending machines. The dining car is positioned in the middle of the train to give passengers convenient access to food and beverage services throughout the journey.

The train service is launched to mark the 145th anniversary of Vietnam’s railway sector. (Photo: SGGP)

The launch of the premium SNT1/SNT2 services marks another step in the railway sector’s efforts to renew its transport offerings, following the introduction of the Thong Nhat (North-South) trains, premium services on the Hanoi–Da Nang and Da Nang–Saigon routes, and products combining rail travel with tourism, culture and heritage experiences.

In the coming period, the company will continue to explore additional onboard amenities and partner with travel businesses to develop packages combining train tickets with accommodation and destination experiences. It will also study the expansion of suitable models to other railway routes, helping diversify transport offerings and improve passenger services.

Beyond upgrading its rolling stock, the company is also focusing on service quality. Train managers and attendants are receiving professional training to provide attentive service, communicate courteously and assist passengers in English. Specially designed uniforms for train attendants are intended to create a consistent, elegant and modern image for the service.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh