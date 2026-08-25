Travel

Khanh Hoa welcomes more than 18 million visitors in eight months

SGGPO

Khanh Hoa Province continued to record strong tourism growth, welcoming more than 18 million visitors in the first eight months of 2026.

The Khanh Hoa Province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on August 25 that the province welcomed more than 18 million visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up nearly 40 percent year on year. International arrivals exceeded 6.3 million, an increase of nearly 68 percent.

In August, Khanh Hoa is expected to welcome more than 2.8 million visitors, including about 850,000 international tourists, up nearly 67 percent.

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The international cruise ship Adora Magic City brought 4,000 tourists to Khanh Hoa Province for sightseeing and vacations from August 24 to August 25, 2026.

Tourism revenue totaled nearly VND61 trillion (US$2.3 billion) in the first eight months, with average hotel occupancy topping 65 percent. Revenue in August alone was estimated at VND8.75 trillion (US$334 million).

To maintain this momentum, Khanh Hoa is intensifying tourism promotion and diversifying its international visitor markets. The province plans to formulate a 2026-2030 plan for international tourism markets, while developing a destination identity and promoting Khanh Hoa’s brand in culture, sports and tourism.

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Khanh Hoa Province welcomes more than 18 million visitors in first eight months of 2026.

Khanh Hoa is set to host major tourism events, including the Miss World 2026 final, an international conference on cruise tourism development and activities under the “Khanh Hoa – Four Bays Journey” brand.

The province is also finalizing a dossier to seek recognition of the northern Cam Ranh Peninsula as a national tourism area.

Meanwhile, the local tourism sector is promoting sustainable tourism through the Green Tourism Standards, community-based tourism and digital transformation, while strengthening service quality, security, safety and environmental protection, particularly ahead of the National Day holiday (September 2).

By Tien Thang — Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Khanh Hoa tourism international tourists tourism growth tourism revenue tourism promotion Miss World 2026 Cam Ranh Peninsula cruise tourism

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