Ho Chi Minh City honored at 2026 World Travel Awards

Ho Chi Minh City has been recognized in three major Asian categories at the 2026 World Travel Awards for Asia, Oceania, and the Indian Ocean, the municipal Department of Tourism said on the morning of September 28.

The three awards are Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2026, Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2026, and Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board 2026, presented to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism. The awards ceremony was held in the Maldives on September 27.

A number of travel companies, airlines, and resorts were also honored in various categories.

Among them, the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), a joint venture between Saigontourist Group and Phu My Hung Development Co., Ltd., was named Vietnam’s Leading Meetings & Conference Center 2026.

Vietravel Corporation received two awards: Asia’s Leading Tour Operator 2026 and Vietnam’s Leading Tour Operator 2026.

Mr. Nguyen Quoc Ky, Chairman of Vietravel’s Board of Directors, said that after more than 30 years of development, the company needs to continue renewing its foundation by embracing values aligned with the future.

As it enters a new phase, Vietravel remains committed to its “green – digital – deep connection” strategy, with customers at the center of its operations. The group aims to build a Vietnamese brand with international competitiveness and a strong national identity while creating positive and sustainable value for the tourism industry, the community, and the country, he said.

Mr. Lai Minh Duy, Chairman of TSTtourist’s Board of Directors, receives the award from Graham E. Cooke, Founder and Chairman of the World Travel Awards.

Meanwhile, TSTtourist was named Vietnam’s Leading Travel Agency 2026, having previously received the award for the first time in 2018.

Chairman and General Director of TSTtourist, Lai Minh Duy, said the award was a valued recognition of the company’s 30-year journey of growth and development.

This provides a foundation for the company to continue raising service standards and strengthening connections between Vietnam and the world, while bringing Vietnam’s distinctive values closer to international visitors, Mr. Duy said.

Often described as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” the World Travel Awards were established in 1993 as an annual international awards program honoring outstanding brands, organizations, and businesses in travel, aviation, hospitality, and tourism services.

Over more than three decades, the awards have become an event closely followed by the global tourism industry, recognizing the quality and standing of businesses in their respective markets.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh