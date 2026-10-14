Ho Chi Minh City steps up development of key tourism products

The HCMC Department of Tourism launched a tourism communications and promotion campaign titled “Vibrant HCMC – Every Experience Comes Alive” at noon on October 14, aiming to support the city’s target of achieving double-digit economic growth in 2026.

Tourists enjoy music aboard Saigon WaterGO. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Pham Huy Binh, results achieved in the first nine months of 2026, with over 8.5 million international visitor arrivals and tourism revenue of approximately VND280,000 billion (US$10.8 billion), provide a foundation to pursue full-year targets of 11 million international arrivals, 50 million domestic tourists, and total tourism revenue of around VND330,000 billion (US$12.7 billion).

A highlight of the campaign is the standardization of the "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City" brand identity, accompanied by a focus on key flagship tourism offerings: gastronomy, medical tourism, culture–heritage–craft villages, and eco-waterway–maritime tourism.

The tourism sector also unveiled the discoverhcmc.com platform alongside the "Vibrant Pass" digital experience card, featuring an interactive map and AI-powered itinerary recommendation tools. Additionally, an immersive 360-degree check-in journey connects historical sites, museums, waterfront spaces, shopping outlets, and dining establishments.

International tourists visit Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The program aims to expand outreach through field trips and experiential tours featuring media ambassadors, artists, and content creators. In early January 2027, the city plans to present the Ho Chi Minh City Vibrant Award 2026, comprising 32 categories across 10 award groups to honor outstanding individuals, businesses, and tourism products.

Several promotional competitions—including culinary short-video creation, the HIST 2026 innovation and startup contest, and souvenir design challenges—will also take place through the end of 2026.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh