Russia waives visa requirements for Vietnamese tourists

According to a notice published on the official website of Russia’s Ministry of Justice, Vietnamese citizens can now stay in Russia for up to 30 consecutive days, provided their purpose of travel is not employment.

The direct flight route from Russia to Cam Ranh, Khanh Hoa, operated by Nordwind Airlines, resumed in October 2025 after a five-year suspension. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese tourists to Russia will be given a one-year visa exemption, reported the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 12 signed a decree introducing visa exemption for Vietnamese citizens for one year, valid until October 15, 2027.

According to a notice published on the official website of Russia’s Ministry of Justice, Vietnamese citizens can now stay in Russia for up to 30 consecutive days, provided their purpose of travel is not employment.

The visa exemption covers business trips, tourism, participation in events and transit through Russia to third countries and vice versa.

The decree clarifies that the visa-free regime does not apply to foreign nationals travelling to Russia for employment, journalistic activities, study or long-term residence.

The decree will take effect on October 15.

Vietnam has thus become the 12th country whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry into Russia.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that granting Vietnamese citizens visa-free entry to Russia could boost tourist arrivals, create additional jobs in the supply sector and open up further opportunities for developing economic ties.

He noted that the number of direct flights between Russia and Vietnam is increasing, with flight networks expanding.

The two countries currently operate 78 flights a week.

Last year alone, 20 new routes were launched to Vietnamese destinations, including Da Nang, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development expects that the new rules help tourist flows between the two countries to reach 1.5 million visits by the end of this year.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) forecasts that the number of Vietnamese tourists travelling to Russia will increase by at least 30 percent once the visa exemption takes effect.

President Putin announced plans to introduce visa-free entry for Vietnamese citizens following talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in early September.

Vietnamplus