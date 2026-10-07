HCMC hosts training on crime, fraud prevention for accommodation providers

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have launched a training program for local accommodation providers to boost security, enforce residence rules, and combat emerging drug crimes and online booking scams

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 6, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in coordination with the city’s police, organized a training conference to disseminate legal regulations on accommodation management, public order and security, drug prevention, and fraud prevention within the hospitality sector for 2026.

During the conference, accommodation providers received updates on tourism business regulations, guidance on temporary residence registration and management for domestic and foreign guests, and requirements for maintaining local security and order.

Specialized units from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security briefed participants on emerging tactics, methods, and indicators of drug-related offenses that may occur at accommodation establishments. They provided instructions on preventive measures, early detection, and coordination procedures with law enforcement when incidents occur. Officers also outlined methods to identify new fraudulent schemes, particularly online room booking scams, and raised awareness regarding signs of criminal activity and social vices in the hospitality sector.

Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, noted that with the rapid expansion of online booking, digital marketing, and electronic payments, accommodation providers must proactively identify unusual activity and promptly report and coordinate with functional authorities when issues arise.

A second training session is scheduled for Oct. 14 in Vung Tau Ward to expand instruction to accommodation facilities in the broader region.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh