Phu Quoc welcomes first direct flight from Krasnoyarsk, Russia

The first direct flight from Krasnoyarsk, Russia, carrying more than 370 tourists, landed on Phu Quoc Island, Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, on the morning of September 27, marking the start of the 2026-2027 winter tourism season.

Tourists from Krasnoyarsk, Russia, receive a warm welcome upon arriving in Phu Quoc. (Photo: SGGP)

Flight VJ2867 landed at Phu Quoc International Airport at 7:30 a.m. It was the first flight carrying Russian tourists from Krasnoyarsk to Phu Quoc during this year’s winter tourism season. At the international terminal, passengers received a warm welcome featuring a lion dance performance, flowers and souvenirs.

Russia is one of Phu Quoc’s key international tourist markets during the winter tourism season. Direct flights from Russia to the island help shorten travel times and cater to demand for extended stays among tourists during the winter months.

Regarding the Russian tourist market, a representative of Anex Tour Vietnam said the company aims to bring around 15,000 Russian tourists to Phu Quoc each month during this season. The number of visitors is expected to continue growing from one cycle to the next, with the company aiming to raise its target next year and gradually develop year-round tourism on the “Pearl Island.”

According to the An Giang Department of Tourism, Phu Quoc Special Zone welcomed more than 8.5 million visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up more than 30 percent year on year.

International arrivals exceeded 1.9 million, up 60 percent, with the number of Russian visitors maintaining steady year-on-year growth.

Across An Giang Province, more than 23.4 million visitors were recorded during the period, an 18 percent increase from the same period last year and nearly 94 percent of the province’s full-year target for 2026.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh