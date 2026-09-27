Travel

Phu Quoc welcomes first direct flight from Krasnoyarsk, Russia

SGGPO

The first direct flight from Krasnoyarsk, Russia, carrying more than 370 tourists, landed on Phu Quoc Island, Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, on the morning of September 27, marking the start of the 2026-2027 winter tourism season.

2aobor1vdtketedf0jydsuf4mvpwjc61zaebk4m0-8718-2602.jpg
Tourists from Krasnoyarsk, Russia, receive a warm welcome upon arriving in Phu Quoc. (Photo: SGGP)

Flight VJ2867 landed at Phu Quoc International Airport at 7:30 a.m. It was the first flight carrying Russian tourists from Krasnoyarsk to Phu Quoc during this year’s winter tourism season. At the international terminal, passengers received a warm welcome featuring a lion dance performance, flowers and souvenirs.

Russia is one of Phu Quoc’s key international tourist markets during the winter tourism season. Direct flights from Russia to the island help shorten travel times and cater to demand for extended stays among tourists during the winter months.

Regarding the Russian tourist market, a representative of Anex Tour Vietnam said the company aims to bring around 15,000 Russian tourists to Phu Quoc each month during this season. The number of visitors is expected to continue growing from one cycle to the next, with the company aiming to raise its target next year and gradually develop year-round tourism on the “Pearl Island.”

According to the An Giang Department of Tourism, Phu Quoc Special Zone welcomed more than 8.5 million visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up more than 30 percent year on year.

International arrivals exceeded 1.9 million, up 60 percent, with the number of Russian visitors maintaining steady year-on-year growth.

Across An Giang Province, more than 23.4 million visitors were recorded during the period, an 18 percent increase from the same period last year and nearly 94 percent of the province’s full-year target for 2026.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Krasnoyarsk Russia Phu Quoc Russian tourists

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn