Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 to offer ticketing via VNeID

Passengers on Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line 1, which connects Ben Thanh and Suoi Tien, will be able to purchase tickets directly through the VNeID app from October 15, 2026, adding a new digital payment option to the urban rail service.

Passengers queue to buy metro tickets.

Ms. Van Thi Huu Tam, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No.1 (HURC1), announced the rollout on the morning of October 13, saying the initiative aims to expand the use of technology in metro management and operations while improving convenience for passengers.

To buy tickets, users must open VNeID, select “Transport Services,” then “Centralized Transport Platform,” and finally “Metro.” They can then choose from several options, including single-journey tickets priced by station, one-day passes, three-day passes, and standard monthly passes.

After selecting a ticket, passengers can pay using the QR code displayed on the screen. The electronic ticket and its QR code will be stored under “My Tickets” in the app and can be scanned at station gates when entering and exiting.

Each ticket QR code is valid for one passenger only.

Passengers purchasing standard monthly passes must instead scan their chip-enabled citizen identity cards or identity cards at the ticket gates, following the instructions provided.

Those encountering difficulties during transactions can seek assistance through the Zalo official account “Hub Giao thong – hubgiaothongvn” or by calling the hotline at 1900 638 885.

From October 15, passengers can purchase tickets for Metro Line 1 through the VNeID app.

Metro Line 1 passengers can already purchase tickets at stations, through the HCMC Metro app, and via e-wallets such as MoMo and ZaloPay. Contactless payment is also available using bank cards and Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay linked to bank cards.

The addition of VNeID is expected to further promote electronic payments, streamline ticket purchases, and encourage greater use of public transportation in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan