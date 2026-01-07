Thu Thiem New Urban Area to be developed into HCMC’s new growth hub

Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on implementing the necessary measures, aiming to position the Thu Thiem New Urban Area as a new growth hub for the city.

The third conference of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 term was opened on the morning of January 7. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang at the third conference of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 term, which opened on the morning of January 7.

In addition, the city aims to complete the Thu Thiem New Urban Area by 2030 in accordance with the implementation of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Resolution 26-NQ/TU, he said.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City’s economy has a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of approximately US$120 billion, accounting for 23.5 percent of the country’s GDP. The city’s economic structure continues to shift positively in line with efforts to reform its growth model, with the services sector serving as a key pillar, contributing around 51 percent of GRDP. Notably, nine major service industries, with growing potential and competitive advantages, are increasingly playing a leading role in the city’s socio-economic development.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) and Chairman of the municipal People's Council Vo Van Minh (Photo: SGGP)

Building on this foundation, the city has drafted a plan to establish Ho Chi Minh City as a major national and regional service hub, focusing on high-end, modern, and high-value-added service sectors.

Based on these results and the city’s socio-economic development foundation, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2025, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang expressed confidence that, with new institutional mechanisms and reforms, especially the removal of regulatory and infrastructure bottlenecks, land clearance improvements, and a better investment environment, Ho Chi Minh City could achieve double-digit growth in 2026.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the five-year preliminary report on the implementation of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Resolution 26-NQ/TU, dated October 14, 2020, which focuses on completing the Thu Thiem New Urban Area by 2030, Mr. Tran Luu Quang said that the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee has directed the Party Committee of the People’s Committee of the city and relevant departments to focus on implementing the necessary measures.

These efforts are creating room for the Thu Thiem New Urban Area to become a new growth hub for the city. The area is set to host Ho Chi Minh City’s International Financial Center, along with numerous key projects and infrastructure developments aimed at supporting the city’s long-term development.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary has called for the creation of a Gantt chart to closely monitor and prioritize the construction, groundbreaking, and implementation of major projects in 2026 within the Thu Thiem New Urban Area. Key projects include the city’s International Financial Center, Thu Thiem 4 Bridge, the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway line, and metro stations connecting the urban rail system through the area.

Emphasizing the significance of the initiatives approved by the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the city’s development, he urged all party organizations, agencies, and units to act with responsibility, initiative, and determination in execution. He stressed the importance of strengthened coordination, inspection, and supervision to ensure that the Committee’s directives are implemented promptly and effectively, bringing tangible benefits to the city.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh