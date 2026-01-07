HCMC discusses building sea-crossing road connecting Can Gio, Ba Ria – Vung Tau

The investor expected construction of a sea-crossing road connecting Can Gio and Ba Ria-Vung Tau to take about three years. With this project in place, travel by car from downtown HCMC to the Ba Ria–Vung Tau area would take just over one hour.

The information was provided at the third conference of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 term this morning. The conference discussed seven key topics including plan adjustment approval for the sea-crossing road project connecting Can Gio and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

According to the project's investor, the road is expected to be built within approximately three years. Once operational, it would reduce travel time by car from the city center to the Ba Ria–Vung Tau area to just over one hour.

The third conference of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 term was opened on the morning of January 7. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The conference was organized under the chairmanship of Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Central Party Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

In his opening remarks, Secretary Tran Luu Quang stated that the conference would focus on seven key items, notably approvals of the adjustment of the planning for the sea-crossing road connecting Can Gio and Ba Ria – Vung Tau under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and the Build-Transfer (BT) contract and adjustments to the investment source for the Thu Thiem 4 Bridge construction project.

The conference also discusses the draft proposal “Building Ho Chi Minh City into a Major National and Regional Service Hub with High-End, Modern and High-Value-Added Services."

Mr.Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, delivers opening remarks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Additionally, the conference reviews reports on the execution and suggested revisions to parts of Proposal No. 22-DA/TU of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, focusing on the streamlining of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, political-social organizations and other Party- and State-assigned associations, aligned with the ongoing restructuring and merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units, along with other important issues.

Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During the working session, Secretary Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the topics were carefully reviewed by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee, from multiple perspectives before discussion. These are matters under the jurisdiction of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee.

The conference delegates (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The conference also demonstrates the determination and aspiration of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to make the city a growth hub and national economic center, as well as a science and technology-oriented, innovation-driven urban area with high competitiveness regionally and internationally.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang urged delegates to focus, take responsibility, and give contributions to help complete the policies presented at the conference.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong