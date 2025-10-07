Thang Tam Nghinh Ong Festival becomes HCMC’s cultural, tourism event

The main ceremony of the Thang Tam Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival was solemnly held in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on October 7 (the 16th day of the eighth lunar month).

The sea procession to welcome the Whale God (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Department of Culture and Sports, along with thousands of residents and visitors, participated in the event, immersing themselves in the vibrant and spiritual atmosphere of the traditional celebration.

By around 7 a.m., thousands of locals and tourists had gathered along Bai Truoc (Front) Beach, eagerly awaiting the return of the Nghinh Ong procession from the sea.

As in previous years, the festival featured a series of traditional rituals, including the ceremonial procession to welcome Ca Ong (Whale) from the sea and his enshrinement at Thang Tam Temple, offerings to the founding ancestors and national heroes, the ordination ritual in Lang Ong Nam Hai Mausoleum, and others.

In addition to the spiritual observances, the festival offered a rich array of cultural activities for both residents and visitors to enjoy, such as Hat Ba Trao (a traditional fishermen’s chant performance accompanied by dancing and singing, held annually to worship the whale); Hat Boi (classical Vietnamese opera); Tuong Co (classical drama); and the kylin-lion-dragon dance.

Among the most anticipated events was the sea procession to welcome the Whale God and the grand parade along the route of Quang Trung, Truong Cong Dinh, and Hoang Hoa Tham streets, culminating at Thang Tam Temple. The vibrant sounds of the traditional ngu am (five-tone) orchestra, accompanied by dynamic lion and dragon dances, filled the streets with festive energy, creating a lively atmosphere that stretched for several kilometers.

A singing and dancing performance (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of Vung Tau Ward, Nguyen Tan Ban, emphasized that the 2025 Thang Tam Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival stands as one of the region’s most prominent traditional celebrations and marks the first national intangible cultural heritage to be organized in the ward during its new phase of development.

He also noted that the festival has become a key cultural and tourism event for Ho Chi Minh City, officially included in the city’s lineup of major festivals for 2025.

Through its diverse array of activities, from solemn traditional rituals to vibrant cultural, sporting, culinary, and artistic programs, the festival has contributed to positioning Ho Chi Minh City as “a dynamic, creative, modern international tourism destination rich in cultural identity.”

At the same time, it reaffirms the Thang Tam Nghinh Ong Festival as one of the city’s most distinctive and culturally significant tourism events.

The Thang Tam Nghinh Ong Festival will continue through October 12, featuring a wide range of activities, including lion and dragon dance performances, shows of Tuong Co (traditional opera), basketball tournaments, children's art competitions and exhibitions, as well as a "Golden Bell Challenge" knowledge contest.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh