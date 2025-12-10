Da Nang to host its first-ever New Year’s Eve night run

Da Nang will host its first-ever night run, titled “Lighting Up the Han River—Running Toward the Future,” scheduled from 10:00 p.m. to midnight on December 31, 2025. The 5-kilometer event is expected to attract approximately 2,000 participants.

At the press conference of Da Nang 2026 New Year Festival (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of the Da Nang 2026 New Year Festival, which will take place from December 30, 2025, to January 3, 2026.

On December 9, at a press conference announcing the Da Nang 2026 New Year Festival, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi emphasized that the event is not only a cultural and entertainment activity but also a message highlighting the city’s innovation, creativity, and spirit of integration.

The festival features New Year-themed check-in zones, promotions for coastal tourism, the Cheer Fest culinary space, a series of artistic performances, and activities marking the city’s first flight and train of the year, along with various other community events. Venues span from Dragon Bridge East Bank Park and Bach Dang Walking Street to Hoi An, Tam Thanh Beach Park, and March 24 Square, among others.

The highlight this year is the festival avenue, “Da Nang – Welcoming 2026,” which will be held over three nights along Bach Dang Walking Street. The avenue has been designed as a “creative festival axis,” where sound, light, and art merge will create a vibrant New Year atmosphere. Along the avenue, open artistic spaces allow visitors to explore freely and engage with the exhibits in their own way.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh