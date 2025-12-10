Dong Ho folk painting craft inscribed on UNESCO’s urgent safeguarding list

The Dong Ho folk painting craft has been added to the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong (front row, second from right) speaks as the Dong Ho folk painting craft is officially inscribed.

On December 9 in New Delhi, India, the Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO’s 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage officially inscribed the Dong Ho folk painting craft from Bac Ninh Province onto the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

This marks Vietnam’s 17th cultural element to be inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The moment the gavel fell to inscribe the Dong Ho folk painting craft on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding

The Dong Ho folk painting craft originated around 500 years ago in the Dong Khe quarter, Thuan Thanh Commune, Bac Ninh Province. It is renowned for its traditional woodblock printing technique, natural pigments, and diverse themes, including devotional images, celebratory prints, historical scenes, daily life, and landscapes, often associated with festivals and Tet celebrations.

Dong Ho village’s craftsmen create paintings of different themes and colors by using a specific printing technique, featuring good luck wishes, history, landscapes, everyday activities, and folk tales. The paintings are used as decorations to celebrate the Tet festival, the Mid-Autumn Festival, and offerings at ancestor worship.

Dong Ho folk paintings and their prints

According to the Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO’s 2003 Convention, Vietnam’s nomination file for the Dong Ho folk painting craft meets the criteria for inscription on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The number of artisans maintaining the craft has been sharply declining, the skills require many years of training, and demand for traditional paintings has decreased. The nomination proposes seven safeguarding measures, including offering apprenticeship classes, inventorying the heritage, diversifying markets, improving raw materials, and providing protective equipment for artisans.

On behalf of Vietnam, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong and Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Mai Son pledged to implement measures to safeguard and promote the value of the heritage. The inscription not only helps preserve traditional skills and craft knowledge but also raises public awareness, encourages younger generations to take an interest, and promotes Vietnamese culture to the world.

Bac Ninh Province currently has five intangible cultural heritages recognized by UNESCO as representative of humanity, including the Dong Ho folk painting craft. This contributes to affirming Vietnam’s distinctive cultural identity and long-standing traditions on the global heritage map.

Carving woodblocks for Dong Ho folk paintings

Dong Ho folk painting "The Mouse's Wedding"

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh