Culture/art

HCMC celebrates New Year with firework displays, series of cultural activities

SGGPO

On December 8, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee unveiled its plans to welcome the New Year 2026, featuring a spectacular fireworks display and a host of vibrant activities designed to attract both locals and tourists.

phao-hoa-3460-9869.jpg
HCMC will organize fireworks displays and a series of cultural activities to welcome the New Year 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, a high-range firework display will be set off in Vung Tau, An Khanh, and Binh Duong wards. The New Year’s Eve fireworks performances will be displayed for 15 minutes, from 00:00 to 00:15 on January 1, 2026.

In Vung Tau Ward, the fireworks will take place at Thuy Van Square and the Tam Thang Tower area within Thuy Van Park, situated on Bai Sau Beach. In An Khanh Ward, the display will be organized at the entrance of the Saigon River tunnel. Meanwhile, in Binh Duong Ward, the fireworks will be held in the central area of the new city.

A low-key firework display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park, Binh Thoi Ward.

Ho Chi Minh City will also feature artistic light displays along major central streets and various other locations.

The city’s annual New Year's Eve countdown party will be held at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the municipal People's Committee and Nguyen Hue Walking Street.

In addition, a wide range of cultural activities welcoming the New Year will be held in several wards and communes, at the Youth Cultural House, and at select universities, as well as in industrial and export processing zones.

In Vung Tau Ward, a series of events are planned, including a culinary festival, a sunrise yoga session, a sunrise running race, and an artistic performance program at Thuy Van Square.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

firework displays series of cultural activities New Year’s Eve fireworks performances New Year 2026

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn