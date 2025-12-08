HCMC celebrates New Year with firework displays, series of cultural activities

On December 8, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee unveiled its plans to welcome the New Year 2026, featuring a spectacular fireworks display and a host of vibrant activities designed to attract both locals and tourists.

HCMC will organize fireworks displays and a series of cultural activities to welcome the New Year 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, a high-range firework display will be set off in Vung Tau, An Khanh, and Binh Duong wards. The New Year’s Eve fireworks performances will be displayed for 15 minutes, from 00:00 to 00:15 on January 1, 2026.

In Vung Tau Ward, the fireworks will take place at Thuy Van Square and the Tam Thang Tower area within Thuy Van Park, situated on Bai Sau Beach. In An Khanh Ward, the display will be organized at the entrance of the Saigon River tunnel. Meanwhile, in Binh Duong Ward, the fireworks will be held in the central area of the new city.

A low-key firework display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park, Binh Thoi Ward.

Ho Chi Minh City will also feature artistic light displays along major central streets and various other locations.

The city’s annual New Year's Eve countdown party will be held at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the municipal People's Committee and Nguyen Hue Walking Street.

In addition, a wide range of cultural activities welcoming the New Year will be held in several wards and communes, at the Youth Cultural House, and at select universities, as well as in industrial and export processing zones.

In Vung Tau Ward, a series of events are planned, including a culinary festival, a sunrise yoga session, a sunrise running race, and an artistic performance program at Thuy Van Square.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh