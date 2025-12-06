Sa Dec Flower Festival 2025 to bloom this month-end

The 2nd Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plants Festival will dazzle visitors from December 27, 2025 to January 4, 2026, blending century-old floral heritage with digital creativity to showcase the charm of Dong Thap’s “flower city".

The 2nd Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plants Festival in 2025 will take place from December 27, 2025 to January 4, 2026, bringing together nearly 40 cultural and tourism activities, to honor the century-old flower and ornamental plant profession, promoting the image of Sa Dec to tourists.

Mmore than 1,000 flower and ornamental plant varieties will be displayed at the event

According to the Organizing Committee, the Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plants Festival is an annual cultural and tourism event of Dong Thap province, expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The festival will be held for 9 days, expanding the space throughout Sa Dec Ward, with many activities honoring the traditional flower growing profession combined with creative and technological elements.

The highlight of the festival is the Sa Dec Flower Space stretching from the Flower Park to the N7 route, designed with miniature landscapes, flower roads and check-in points.

Flower growers take care of their flower plants

Along with that, the exhibition area of ​​more than 1,000 flower and ornamental plant varieties will introduce many strange and new varieties of gardeners inside and outside the province.

This year's festival will introduce the Dream Space - digital creativity, AR/QR application and AI technology in the visitor experience for the first time.

The ancient Sa Dec space and "Heritage Land" recreate the culture and traditional crafts such as amateur music, flour making, robe weaving, and boat building. Other outstanding activities include hot air balloon performances, the live show "A Hundred Years of Flower Village Fragrance", lantern display, Flower - Ornamental Market, OCOP area and Sa Dec specialty food street.

Nguyen Thi Uyen Trang, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Dong Thap Province, speaks at the press brief

In addition to 19 main activities, the festival also has 14 supporting programs such as flower gate contest, photo exhibition, flower art, street costumes, folk dance, sports and folk games, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the event.

Communication, security, order and infrastructure work are being implemented synchronously by the locality, reviewing the accommodation and food system, strengthening traffic control and renovating key routes and areas serving the festival.

The Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Festival 2025 is expected to contribute to promoting the image, promoting tourism development, flower and ornamental trade and creating more livelihoods for people in Sa Dec flower village.

Nguyen Thi Uyen Trang, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Dong Thap Province, affirmed that this year's Festival not only honors the hundred-year-old flower and ornamental growing profession, but also creates a space to connect the flower-loving community, spread creative inspiration and promote new development directions for the flower and ornamental industry associated with agricultural tourism.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Anh Quan