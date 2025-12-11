Dong Thap makes efforts to preserve, promote ancient houses

Cai Be Commune in Dong Thap Province is home to Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient House Village, an architectural and artistic heritage site managed by organizations, individuals, and the local community.

Ba Duc's ancient house

The village features more than 14 historic houses over 100 years old. Some of these houses have been restored and preserved, making the village a popular tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Established in the 18th century, Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient House Village boasts numerous homes built from precious wood, with high, spacious tiled roofs and a unique architectural style blending Eastern and Western influences. In 2017, the village was officially recognized as a National Heritage Site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Currently, five ancient houses in Dong Hoa Hiep Village are open to tourists, including the homes of Mr. Kiet, Ba Duc, Mr. Vo, Mr. Muoi, and Mr. Xoat. Among them, Mr. Kiet’s house was restored and repaired by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a Japanese government organization, while the others have been renovated by their owners for tourism purposes.

Mr Kiet's ancient house

The ancient houses of Dong Hoa Hiep are situated along rivers and canals, surrounded by lush fruit gardens. Within a radius of approximately 2 kilometers, these homes showcase unique architectural features, making the village a popular destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Many of the ancient houses still preserve intricately inlaid mother-of-pearl couplets, elaborately carved furniture, and rare porcelain items, reflecting the refined and elegant lifestyle of wealthy families in the Southern region in the past.

Additionally, wooden, ceramic, and bronze artifacts such as altars, tables and chairs, vases, plates, cups, incense burners, and statues, both aesthetically beautiful and highly valuable, have been carefully preserved to this day. The exterior spaces feature wide courtyards adorned with ornamental bonsai trees, while sturdy fences and grand entrance gates complete the elegant setting.

Mr. Kiet’s ancient house has been ranked among the nine most beautiful heritage homes in Vietnam by Japanese archaeologists.

In recent years, Dong Thap Province has made efforts to preserve and leverage the value of the ancient houses in Dong Hoa Hiep Village through restoration, landscape enhancement, and supporting community participation in tourism. However, the village’s tourism offerings remain relatively modest, and coordination among the households has yet to be fully harmonized.

According to Mr. Vo Pham Tan, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Dong Thap Province, efforts to preserve and promote the value of Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient House Village include raising awareness among residents about heritage protection and emphasizing environmental sanitation. In addition, the authorities are encouraging social investment in heritage conservation, inviting individuals and organizations both domestically and internationally to participate in the preservation, restoration, and enhancement of the village’s cultural assets.

Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient Village has been attracting an increasing number of visitors, researchers, and especially international travelers. However, to fully unlock its potential, local households’ efforts must be complemented by greater support from provincial and central authorities, particularly in funding. Investment is needed to improve infrastructure, docking areas, and transportation routes for visitors, as well as to restore and maintain the village’s deteriorating historic structures.

Mr. Kiet’s ancient house also preserves a significant collection of valuable antiques.

A layout of several ancient houses in Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient Village

Phu Huu temple

Some of the ancient artifacts preserved at Mr. Kiet’s heritage house:

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh