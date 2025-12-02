Can Tho River Culture Festival 2025 to take place from December 26

The Can Tho River Culture Festival 2025, under the theme “Can Tho—Colors of the Waterways,” will be held from December 26, 2025, to January 1, 2026, at Ninh Kieu Wharf Park in Ninh Kieu Ward, Hau River Park in Cai Ke Ward, and surrounding areas.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

On December 1, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, chaired a press conference to provide information on the Can Tho River Culture Festival 2025.

Accordingly, the opening night of “Colors of the Waterways” will take place on the evening of December 26 at the Pedestrian Bridge area of Ninh Kieu Wharf Park. The highlight of the event will be a procession of brightly decorated boats gliding along the Hau River, accompanied by the resonant melodies of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music). Street performances, as well as lively lion, dragon, and unicorn dances along the city’s main streets, will further enliven the atmosphere, creating a vibrant and joyful celebration that richly reflects the unique culture of the Mekong Delta waterways.

Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The Can Tho River Culture Festival 2025 will feature 12 main activities, including the opening ceremony and nightly artistic performances; a photo exhibition titled “Life on the River—The Mekong Delta, Past and Present”; decorative models and miniature landscapes; sailboat races; SUP (stand-up paddleboard) competitions; spaces showcasing and promoting local products, cuisine, OCOP products, and tourism offerings from various localities; culinary demonstrations; programs to stimulate river tourism; and activities focused on protecting the waterway environment.

The Can Tho River Culture Festival 2025 promises to be a vibrant and colorful destination, offering both residents and visitors a memorable festival experience that deeply reflects the unique culture and identity of Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.

Cai Rang floating market in Can Tho

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Kim Khanh