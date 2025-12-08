Tea carnival brings vibrant finale to international tea festival

The streets of Da Lat came alive with color, tradition, and artistry as the tea carnival, a highlight of the 2025 International Tea Festival, took place on the afternoon of December 7.

The carnival parade featured vintage cars, horse-drawn carriages, and decorated floats celebrating the festival, winding through streets of Xuan Huong Ward, including Hoa Binh, Le Dai Hanh, Tran Quoc Toan, Ho Tung Mau, Tran Phu, Hoang Van Thu, Ba Thang Hai, Nguyen Van Cu, Tran Hung Dao, and the Da Lat Palace Hotel area.

That evening, the 2025 International Tea Festival in Lam Dong concluded after more than 10 cultural, economic, and diplomatic events, attracting nearly 60,000 visitors.

The festival also welcomed nearly 80 Miss Cosmo contestants from various countries, along with over 60 ambassadors, trade counselors, and consuls representing more than 60 nations. Among the festival’s standout moments was a record-setting performance by 1,111 tea maidens performing the Vietnamese-style tea-offering ceremony at Bao Loc Tea Hill.

Other attractions included the 1927 heritage tea factory, which opened to visitors for a journey through over a century of Vietnamese tea culture, and an exhibition space featuring 1,000 ancient tea trees, offering an immersive experience of Vietnam’s rich tea heritage.

The following photos from the festival taken by reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong:

Miss Cosmo contestants from various countries

Musical performance at the closing ceremony

Local residents and visitors at the closing ceremony

Chairman Ho Van Muoi of the People's Committee in Lam Dong Province attends the closing ceremony (Photo: Doan Kien - SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan