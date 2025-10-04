Thang Tam Nghinh Ong Festival opens in HCMC’s Vung Tau

Leaders of Vung Tau Ward, alongside residents and tourists, kick off Thang Tam Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival with a community walk.(Photo: SGGP)

The event, featuring a diverse array of cultural events designed to promote local tourism, commenced with a series of sports and fitness activities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Vung Tau Ward People's Committee, Vo Thi Bich Van, emphasized that Thang Tam Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival is not only a traditional celebration of coastal fishermen, deeply rooted in spiritual beliefs and aspirations for bountiful harvests, prosperity, and peace, but also a key cultural and tourism event for Ho Chi Minh City. The festival has been included in the city’s major festival calendar for 2025, reinforcing Vung Tau’s position and identity as a prominent cultural destination.

Immediately following the opening ceremony, delegates, residents, tourists, and athletes participated in a 1,000-meter walk from Tam Thang Square to the Martyrs’ Memorial Roundabout and back.

Subsequently, the festivities continued with mass dance performances held near Tam Thang Tower, drawing the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of locals and visitors.

A large number of residents and tourists join the community walk. (Photo: SGGP)

A dancing performance in the opening ceemony (Photo: SGGP)

On October 5, Vung Tau Open Sea Swimming Competition will take place at Bai Sau Beach, featuring a 1,000-meter race for women and a 3,000-meter race for men, with the participation of 300 athletes.

From October 11 to 13, a basketball tournament will be held at the courts in Thuy Van Park.

This year’s Thang Tam Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival features a vibrant lineup of activities aimed at attracting tourists and promoting the image of “Vung Tau—A Unique Destination for Culture, Sports, and Coastal Tourism.”

In addition to sporting events, the festival also includes the Week of Sea Culture and Festival, a painting exhibition, and traditional folk games.

The main activities will take place over three days, from October 7 to 9 (on the 16th to 18th days of the 8th lunar month), featuring rituals to worship the Whale, or Ca Ong, to pray for good seas, happiness, and prosperity; a street parade; and others.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh