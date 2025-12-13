Lacquer art exhibition celebrates 14th National Party Congress

An art exhibition featuring traditional Vietnamese lacquer painting opened as part of activities marking the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi on December 12.

“Vietnamese Bamboo" by Pham Hoang Van

The exhibition was organized by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography, and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The exhibition showcases 44 artistically significant paintings themed around celebrating the homeland and the nation, created by generations of veteran artists who have made substantial contributions to the development of Vietnamese fine arts.

Among the highlights are works by Nguyen Van Binh, including “Hoa Binh Landscape”; Nguyen Nghia Duyen with “President Ho Chi Minh with Children”; Le Quoc Loc with “Chi Lang Pass”; Lo An Quang with “After Working Hours”; and Nguyen Van Ty with “Ha Long Boats,” among others.

The exhibition also features works by contemporary artists who have achieved notable success in their creative careers, including Pham Hoang Van with “Vietnamese Bamboo,” Nguyen Phuc Loi with “Village Alley,” and Nguyen Truong Linh with “Green Moon.”

Through its collection of artworks, the exhibition aims to honor the nation’s historical and cultural values, promote the beauty of the country, and create an aesthetically rich artistic space that meets the cultural and artistic appreciation of the public, particularly art enthusiasts.

The exhibition is open to visitors from now until December 22.

“Ha Long Boats" by Nguyen Van Ty

“Village Alley" by Nguyen Phuc Loi

The painting "Beside the Flowers" by Nguyen Thi Hoa

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh