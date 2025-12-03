Polish Film Week 2025 takes place in Hanoi, HCMC

The 2025 Polish Film Week in Vietnam will take place from December 5 from 9 in Hanoi and from December 10 to 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring free screenings of seven outstanding films from Polish cinema.

According to the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism the 2025 Polish Film Week in Vietnam is organized jointly by the department and the Polish Filmmakers Association. The selected films showcase a diverse range of genres and themes, offering an authentic portrayal of Poland’s people, culture, and daily life, while promoting cultural exchange between Vietnam and Poland.

Aiming to boost mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries, the Polish Film Week in Vietnam is set to screen seven films, including “Entropia” directed by Anna Fam-Rieskaniemi; "Czarna owca” (Black Sheep) directed by Aleksander Pietrzak; “Feast of Fire” directed by Kinga Dębska; “Pianoforte,” a 2023 Polish documentary directed by Jakub Piątek, which follows young pianists from all over the world participating in the Chopin Competition; and “Kulej. All that glitters isn’t gold,” directed by Xawery Żuławski; “Horror Story,” directed by Adrian Apanel; “Off We Go,” directed by Mariusz Kuczewski.

Audience members can obtain free tickets through the website https://chieuphimquocgia.com.vn/ or directly at the National Cinema Center, as well as via https://cinestar.com.vn/ for screenings at Cinestar Hai Ba Trung Cinema in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh