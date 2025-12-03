Photo contest capturing the beauty of Ho Chi Minh City launched

The second edition of the photo contest titled 'Ho Chi Minh City – A New Palette,' aimed at capturing the beauty of a vast, diverse, and deeply nuanced city, was launched in the city on December 2.

The contest features three main themes, including "Spring Colors" which captures fresh moments, portraits of workers, and the optimistic beauty of the Lunar New Year; "Urban Spring" highlighting architectural landscapes, cityscapes, and festive scenes radiating from the city center to the suburbs; and "City of Compassion seeking images that reflect humanity, sharing, and solidarity in everyday life.

Mr. Nguyen Thai Binh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper and Head of the Organizing Committee, said that today’s Ho Chi Minh City is expanding not only in geographical space but also in vision, culture, and the harmony between urban and rural areas, where every street, every neighborhood, and every livelihood journey carries the imprint of change.

This year’s judging panel includes Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi; Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu; journalist Nguyen Thai Binh; photographers Ngo Tran Hai An, Doan Hoai Trung, and Nguyen Tan Tuan; as well as editor Huynh Truong Giang.

The first-prize-winning work of the first "Ho Chi Minh City – A New Palette" photo contest

The contest is open to Vietnamese citizens aged 15 and above, overseas Vietnamese, and foreigners residing in Vietnam. Each participant may submit up to 10 works, either single photos or photo series, in JPG format with a file size under 5MB. All submissions must be original, not AI-generated, scanned, or re-photographed, and created between the contest launch date and March 31, 2026.

The Organizing Committee will award one special prize of VND50 million (US$1,895), one first prize of VND30 million (US$1,137), one second prize of VND15 million (US$569), two third prizes of VND7 million (US$265) each, and five consolation prizes of VND3 million (US$114) each.

Additionally, there are subsidiary awards, including the Most Popular Award, Young Photographer Award, and Inspirational Work Award, each valued at VND3 million. The top 50 finalists will receive a photo honorarium of VND500,000 (US$19) per work.

Participants must submit their entries via the official website and share them on their personal Facebook accounts with the designated hashtag. The submission deadline is March 31, 2026. The awards ceremony and exhibition are scheduled for April 30, 2026.

By Trong Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh