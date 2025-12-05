Tea exhibition space opens at World Tea Festival 2025 in Lam Dong

The organizing committee of the World Tea Festival 2025 officially opened the Tea Exhibition (Tea Expo) in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward Lam Dong Province on December 5.

At the exhibition, residents and visitors can explore Vietnamese and international tea culture through modern display technology, art exhibition areas and product showcases from numerous domestic and international tea brands.

The organizers cut the ribbon to open the tea exhibition space.

Notably, visitors can explore and learn about 1,000 ancient tea trees sourced from world-renowned tea regions, along with a recreated tea-hill space, an exhibition of tea utensils, archival photos and an international tea-tasting area.

The World Tea Festival 2025 officially kicks off on the night of December 5 at Lam Vien Square, marking the beginning of a series of cultural, diplomatic and economic activities held for the first time in Vietnam.

Visitors enjoy a variety of tea-based products at the exhibition.

With its international scale and the participation of numerous experts, ambassadors and businesses from Vietnam and abroad, the festival represents an important milestone in promoting Vietnamese tea culture and advancing the country’s tea industry globally.

Famous tea varieties are showcased to locals and tourists at the exhibition.

The World Tea Festival 2025 is organized by the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee in coordination with Nam A Bank, Doi Dep brand, Lam Dong Tea Joint Stock Company and Miss Cosmo Organization.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong