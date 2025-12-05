Tea exhibition space opens at World Tea Festival 2025 in Lam Dong

At the exhibition, residents and visitors can explore Vietnamese and international tea culture through modern display technology, art exhibition areas and product showcases from numerous domestic and international tea brands.
Notably, visitors can explore and learn about 1,000 ancient tea trees sourced from world-renowned tea regions, along with a recreated tea-hill space, an exhibition of tea utensils, archival photos and an international tea-tasting area.
The World Tea Festival 2025 officially kicks off on the night of December 5 at Lam Vien Square, marking the beginning of a series of cultural, diplomatic and economic activities held for the first time in Vietnam.
With its international scale and the participation of numerous experts, ambassadors and businesses from Vietnam and abroad, the festival represents an important milestone in promoting Vietnamese tea culture and advancing the country’s tea industry globally.
The World Tea Festival 2025 is organized by the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee in coordination with Nam A Bank, Doi Dep brand, Lam Dong Tea Joint Stock Company and Miss Cosmo Organization.