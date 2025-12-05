Pho Day Festival 2025 expected to attract 100,000 visitors

The 2025 Pho Day Festival will take place on December 13–14 at the former Tax Trade Center on Nguyen Hue Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Under the theme “Elevating Vietnamese Rice—Spreading across Five Continents,” the annual festival celebrates Vietnamese pho and promotes the country’s culinary culture to the world.

After nine years of organization, the 2025 Pho Day Festival has become a major culinary festival and has expanded internationally through the “Vietnam Pho Festival” series in Japan, South Korea, and, most recently, Singapore.

The Singapore edition of the festival in October 2025 attracted over 35,000 visitors, served tens of thousands of pho dishes, and recorded more than 400 business connections between Vietnamese and Singaporean enterprises. The Vietnam Pho Festival 2026 is expected to be held in Australia.

Delegates sample pho at the press conference of 2025 Pho Day Festival on the December 4.

According to Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the event aims to promote Pho Day to both domestic and international audiences.

The 2025 Pho Day Festival is expected to feature around 30 pho brands from across Vietnam, serving more than 20,000 bowls of pho and welcoming approximately 100,000 visitors.

The organizers announced that at least 10 percent of pho sales revenue, along with contributions from readers, will be donated to support residents affected by storms and floods in Dak Lak Province (formerly Phu Yen).

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh