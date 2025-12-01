Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026 to open on February 15–22

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to organize the decoration of Nguyen Hue Flower Street for Lunar New Year in February 2026 with horse-themed mascots.

The flower street will be set up at Nguyen Hue Street, a section from the intersection of Nguyen Hue – Le Loi to Nguyen Hue – Ton Duc Thang.

The street will be open to visitors from 7 p.m. on February 15, 2026 (the 28th day of the 12th lunar month) to 9 p.m. on February 22, 2026 ( the sixth day of the first lunar month).

The main displays at the entrance and exit gates of the flower street will remain until the end of March 22, 2026.

The organizers will equip six to ten LED screens to showcase images of the flower street over passing years, promote Tet festival in Ho Chi Minh City, and display the images, brands and logos of sponsoring partners.

Additionally, 2,000 banners will be hung along streets in the city center for 15 days, from February 8 to February 22, 2026.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong