Over 70 int’l contestants perform at fashion show in Hue to open Miss Cosmo 2025

On December 2, the second season of the ‘Hello Cosmo from Vietnam’ fashion show, marking the opening of Miss Cosmo 2025, the global beauty pageant, took place at Ngo Mon Square in the Hue Imperial Citadel.

The program also featured performances of Hue Royal Court Music and the traditional cup dance, presented by 30 musicians and 24 dancers. The performance served as a warm greeting from the host country to the international audience and as a heartfelt tribute to the cultural heritage of Hue.

The highlight of the program was the debut of designer Le Thanh Hoa’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, showcased by more than 70 Miss Cosmo 2025 contestants.

Designer Le Thanh Hoa artfully wove into his collection the imagery of moss-covered citadel walls, ancient tiled roofs, dragon- and phoenix-carved doorways, and traditional craftsmanship such as lacquer art, enamelwork, royal embroidery, and glass painting, as well as heritage garments like the Ngu Than and Nhat Binh. All of these elements were reinterpreted through modern techniques, creating a refined symphony between cultural heritage and contemporary style.

Following the showcase, the Miss Cosmo organization board announced the Top 5 Best Catwalk performers, namely Dayana Cardenas from Colombia, Gabriela Borges from Brazil, Mooham Chotnapa Kaewjarun from Thailand, Amys Napoles Ochoa from Cuba, and Marcella Momoh from Sierra Leone.

As planned, the contestants will then travel to Lam Dong Province to take part in Tea Connect Music, a cultural exchange program aimed at engaging local communities, and to showcase their Carnival costumes. The final is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on December 20.

Miss Cosmo 2025 brings together more than 70 contestants from countries and territories worldwide, serving as a global cultural and artistic event staged to international standards across several of Vietnam’s signature tourist destinations. Under the theme ‘Rising Dragon,’ the pageant promotes cultural and heritage exploration, humanistic values, and community connection. This is the second edition of Miss Cosmo, following its inaugural event held in 2024, also in Vietnam.

Beyond Hue, the nearly 30-day journey of the international contestants will span destinations including Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, and Ho Chi Minh City. The Miss Cosmo 2025 final is scheduled to take place on December 20 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguyen Hoang Phuong Linh, 26, from Ho Chi Minh City, who was crowned the 2025 Miss Cosmo Vietnam, represents Vietnam in the Miss Cosmo 2025.

