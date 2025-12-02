Meaningful activities feature at “Mekong Delta Wet-Rice Civilization” event

The “Mekong Delta Wet-Rice Civilization” event will take place at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on December 3-8.

Alongside the venue at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, the Nguyen An Ninh Digital Library Space, in collaboration with several partners, hosts the six-day event online at thuviennguyenanninh.vn.

Its opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. on December 3 at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

Information about the event is currently displayed at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

Held simultaneously on two platforms, including directly at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street and online via thuviennguyenanninh.vn, the “Mekong Delta Wet-Rice Civilization” event series feature two exhibitions, themed “Mekong Delta – Potential, Challenges, Development” and “The Agricultural Imprint of the Southern Land: From Tradition to Modernity.”

The “Mekong Delta Wet-Rice Civilization” event will take place at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on December 3-8.

At the exhibitions, the organizers will display traditional farming tools and advanced agricultural technologies; agricultural extension materials; hybrid rice varieties and rice products from enterprises under the Vietnam Food Association; boat models representing the Mekong Delta crafted by Long Hau boat-making village; and paintings of southern bird species by artist Dao Van Hoang.

By Quynh Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong