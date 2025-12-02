Meaningful activities feature at “Mekong Delta Wet-Rice Civilization” event

Alongside the venue at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, the Nguyen An Ninh Digital Library Space, in collaboration with several partners, hosts the six-day event online at thuviennguyenanninh.vn.
Its opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. on December 3 at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.
Held simultaneously on two platforms, including directly at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street and online via thuviennguyenanninh.vn, the “Mekong Delta Wet-Rice Civilization” event series feature two exhibitions, themed “Mekong Delta – Potential, Challenges, Development” and “The Agricultural Imprint of the Southern Land: From Tradition to Modernity.”
At the exhibitions, the organizers will display traditional farming tools and advanced agricultural technologies; agricultural extension materials; hybrid rice varieties and rice products from enterprises under the Vietnam Food Association; boat models representing the Mekong Delta crafted by Long Hau boat-making village; and paintings of southern bird species by artist Dao Van Hoang.