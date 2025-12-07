Vietnamese Cinema Week opens in France

On the evening of December 5 in Paris (early morning of December 6 in Vietnam), the “Vietnamese Cinema—Journey of Light” Week officially opened at Le Grand Rex Theater in France.

Vietnamese artists attend the “Vietnamese Cinema—Journey of Light” Week in France.

The event was jointly organized by the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) and AVSE (Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts) Global, under the patronage of the Embassy of Vietnam in France.

The opening ceremony became a highlight gathering of artists from both countries, featuring prominent figures such as producer Kieu Thi Thanh Thuy; director Dang Thai Huyen, who directed the film titled “Mua Do” (Red Rain); producer Tran Thi Bich Ngoc; actress Kaity Nguyen; actors Hieu Nguyen and Bao Dinh, who played in the film “Tu chien tren khong” (Hijacked); actress Le Tu Oanh, who played in the film “Mua tren canh buom” (Don’t Cry, Butterfly); People’s Artist Le Vi; cellist Dinh Hoai Xuan; composer Quoc Trung; singer Hong Nhung; directors Stephan Ly Cuong and Nguyen Huu Muoi; and many other international guests.

The opening ceremony is kicked off with an emotive “cinema-music symphony”.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang described the event as a “remarkable cultural and artistic milestone,” contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image to a wider French audience.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA), highlighted the special significance of the program taking place during the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025) and the 80th National Day, coinciding with the 130th anniversary of the Lumière brothers' first public showcase of their Cinématographe on December 28, 1895, in Paris.

The opening ceremony kicked off with an emotive “cinema-music symphony” performed by cellist Dinh Hoai Xuan and the Paris Symphony Orchestra, along with singer Hong Nhung, at Le Grand Rex Theater.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang (R) and Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA)

The highlight of the program was the screening of the action film “Tu chien tren khong” (Hijacked), inspired by the 1978 hijacking incident. French audiences expressed surprise at the film’s technical quality and performances. On the red carpet, Kaity Nguyen emotionally shared her pride in seeing a Vietnamese film shown in Europe’s largest cinema.

The week-long event runs until December 12, featuring 17 standout films, a photo exhibition, artist exchanges, and a Vietnam–France cinema cooperation seminar, with an expected 5,000 visitors.

More than 2,000 visitors attend the opening ceremony at the Le Grand Rex Theater.

By Phuong Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh