Vietnam moves to resolve food safety inspection bottlenecks at borders

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for faster food safety clearance and closer coordination to avoid congestion at border gates.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade has issued an urgent directive to provincial authorities and border agencies, calling for enhanced diplomatic coordination and streamlined procedures to clear food safety inspection hurdles and prevent cargo congestion.

Lines of freight trucks queue for customs clearance at the Kim Thanh border gate in Lao Cai Province.

The Agency of Foreign Trade has requested that industry and trade departments in border provinces intensify negotiations with local foreign counterparts to promptly address technical obstacles in food safety protocols.

To further facilitate trade, especially for agricultural products during major holidays, authorities are encouraged to consider extending customs clearance hours at border gates to mitigate the risk of gridlock. Inland provinces and cities are also urged to coordinate closely with local functional agencies to monitor real-time updates from the frontier, allowing them to regulate the flow of goods toward border crossings in alignment with current clearance capacities.

Complementing these efforts, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam has instructed specialized agencies to prioritize the resolution of obstacles facing fresh produce, ensuring that businesses receive timely guidance to minimize operational risks.

This directive aims to promptly resolve obstacles in the import of agricultural products, mainly fresh vegetables and fruits, ensuring local authorities frequently update the Ministry of Industry and Trade on any arising issues for immediate resolution.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan