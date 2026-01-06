Ministry of Agriculture and Environment ensures adequate food supply for Tet

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said livestock supplies will be sufficient for the 2026 Lunar New Year.

A representative of the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health answers reporters’ questions at the January 6 press briefing.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said supplies of livestock products would be sufficient to meet market demand during, before, and after the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026, despite an expected seasonal uptick in consumption at a regular press briefing in Hanoi on January 6.

Mr. Pham Kim Dang, Deputy Director of the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health, said nationwide demand for meat and other animal products is projected to rise by around 5–10 percent during the Tet period compared with monthly averages. Throughout 2025, average monthly output and consumption of meat ranged from 350,000 to 450,000 tons, up 1.6 percent year on year. To date, Vietnam has prepared an estimated 8.66 million tons of meat, 21.4 billion poultry eggs, and 1.3 million tons of milk. “Supply is sufficient to fully meet market demand for Tet 2026,” he stressed.

Livestock product prices during the holiday are expected to remain broadly stable, supported by tight market management and oversight. Pork prices may edge higher but are forecast to stay within a manageable range, with live hog prices hovering around VND70,000 per kilogram. Supply and demand remain balanced, with no risk of food shortages. Vaccination programs, disease control, and herd replenishment are being implemented as part of an integrated nationwide approach.

Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien responds to additional media queries following the press conference on January 6.

Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien noted that pork prices across the Northern, Central, and Southern regions have shown a mild upward trend, though no major disruptions have emerged.

While the livestock sector is not export-oriented by design, Vietnam’s exports of livestock products still reached about US$628 million in 2025, alongside roughly $1.5 billion in animal feed exports. Combined export turnover stood at around $2.1 billion, up 17.4 percent year on year—an outcome the Deputy Minister described as “highly impressive.”

Seafood exports also set a new record, reaching $11.32 billion in 2025, up 12.7 percent, surpassing the previous peak of $11 billion in 2022. Notably, products such as seaweed, algae, and tilapia recorded export values comparable to pangasius, signaling a gradual diversification of Vietnam’s seafood export structure.

At the press briefing, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said that despite mounting challenges stemming from global market conditions, Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fisheries exports posted notable results in 2025, with total export turnover reaching $70.09 billion, up 12 percent year on year—the highest level on record—surpassing the $65 billion target amid growth across most product categories. Overall, despite global market headwinds, Vietnamese agricultural products continue to sustain ten export categories each generating over $1 billion, with three standout groups surpassing $8 billion: wood and wood products at $17.3 billion, up 6.4 percent; coffee at $8.5 billion, soaring 52.5 percent; and fruits and vegetables at $8.6 billion, up 19.8 percent. Three major markets—China, the United States, and Japan—remained the country’s largest export destinations.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan