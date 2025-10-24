Ho Chi Minh City strengthens control over construction material prices, supply

On October 23, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed a notice conveying the directives of the city's Chairman to promptly carry out key measures aimed at stabilizing the construction materials market in the locality.

Ho Chi Minh City strengthens control over construction material prices and supply. (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to implement the Construction Ministry’s Urgent Dispatch No. 77/CD-BXD dated October 17, 2025, regarding strengthened control over the supply, demand, and pricing of construction materials.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to focus on publishing construction material prices, labor rates, machinery and equipment costs, and construction price indices in accordance with the content and timing regulations set out in Circular No. 11/2021/TT-BXD issued by the Ministry of Construction. The review and zoning for price publication are also required to align with the new guidance issued by the Ministry in 2025.

The Department of Construction will coordinate with relevant agencies, major construction material manufacturers and traders, investors, and contractors to collect and consolidate market price information for construction materials, ensuring that published data is accurate and timely.

Additionally, the Department of Construction will take the lead in working with the Departments of Finance, Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Environment, Public Security, and other relevant units to investigate the causes of price fluctuations, implement measures to stabilize the market, and report to the Ministry of Construction for monitoring and consolidation.

Concurrently, Ho Chi Minh City has also called for a review and assessment of construction material demand in the locality to be incorporated into the local Construction Materials Development Plan and mineral resource planning. The city aims to accelerate the issuance of permits for the exploitation of common construction materials, such as sand, stone, and fill soil, to increase supply, prevent shortages, and curb unreasonable price hikes.

This directive is expected to help stabilize the market and ensure a steady supply of materials for construction projects, particularly key infrastructure works in the city, in the coming period.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh