Spring Fair set to ignite consumer market

The first Spring Fair of 2026 officially opened at the Vietnam Exhibition Center in Dong Anh Commune, Hanoi, on the morning of February 2. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the event and delivered a keynote address.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the inaugural Spring Fair of 2026 serves as a strategic springboard poised to energize the domestic consumer market, inject fresh momentum into labor, production, and business activities, and act as a critical lever for breakthrough development from the beginning of 2026.

Building on and further amplifying the “six bests” established by the first Autumn Fair in 2025, this year’s Spring Fair continues to shape and reinforce its own distinctive values.

It is envisioned as a fair of identity and aspiration, where traditional culture harmoniously converges with contemporary creativity; a vibrant venue featuring a wide array of cultural, culinary, and experiential programs and spaces designed to serve the public in celebrating spring and welcoming the Lunar New Year; and a platform that aggregates collective strength and spreads shared benefits among ministries, agencies, localities, and thousands of domestic and international enterprises, cooperatives, and production and business establishments.

Oriented toward the people and a community that enjoys high-quality products, the fair brings together the finest goods under the “six bests” criteria: the most refined, the highest quality, the most abundant, the safest, the most modern, and the most preferential. It also serves as a powerful channel to promote pride in the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritize Vietnamese goods,” while taking a firm stand against substandard products of unclear origin.

The fair acts as a bridge for trade connectivity, where the flows of commerce, business, and consumption are unlocked and invigorated.

The Prime Minister outlined “three major expectations” for the Spring Fair.

First, it should become a prosperous meeting point with international reach. The fair must evolve into a modern trading platform that integrates digital technologies to enhance the consumer shopping experience and support Vietnamese enterprises in connecting with international customers and markets.

Second, it should breathe new life into Vietnamese products while promoting and affirming the value of Vietnamese brands. The fair must reflect the country’s level of economic development, production capacity, and commercial and service capabilities, while helping Vietnamese brands soar further onto the global stage.

Third, it should open new channels of vitality for the national economy, trade, and services sector, reinforce consumer confidence, and generate strong momentum to drive double-digit economic growth from the outset of the year.

“Spring is the season of renewal, of trust, and of positive hopes. The first Spring Fair of 2026 is a ‘seed of prosperity’ that we sow together in the early days of the new year, to be harvested sustainably through unity, shared effort, and collective determination to build Vietnamese product brands in a new era,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Taking place from February 2 to 13 at the Vietnam Exhibition Center, the first Spring Fair of 2026 is part of the annual National Fair series, aimed at linking production, distribution, and markets, while broadly promoting Vietnamese products and brands to consumers at home and abroad. The fair features 3,000 booths, brings together around 2,500 domestic and international enterprises, and is expected to attract millions of visitors.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan