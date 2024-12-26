Strong cold wave alerted for North this week

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on December 25 announced that a strong cold wave is gradually moving toward the Northern and Central regions.

From the night of December 26 to December 27, the cold air is set to affect the Northeast and North Central regions and then spread to the Northwest and Mid Central regions.

The cold air mass is currently moving toward Northern Vietnam. The satellite image was captured at 5:45 p.m. on December 25.

During the cold wave, the Northern mountainous areas will be severely frigid, with temperatures ranging from 10 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius. In the capital city of Hanoi, the lowest temperature will fluctuate from 12 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in the localities from Quang Binh to Thua Thien Hue will drop to around 15 degrees Celius and 18 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological agency also alerted thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning and strong gusts of wind in the Mid Central and South Central regions, posing a risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas, landslides and flash floods.

At sea, huge waves will affect maritime activities, requiring utmost caution for vessels.

Amid the severe cold wave as predicted, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep on December 25 signed an official dispatch requiring the Northern mountainous provinces and coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Kien Giang to proactively carry out measures against the strong cold wave and blustery winds at sea.

As for the mountainous areas, it is necessary to guide people on how to keep warm, avoid using charcoal stoves in enclosed spaces, protect livestock and poultry and ensure safe agricultural production.

Coastal localities are required to notify captains, ship owners and vessels operating at sea about the strong wind and huge wave conditions, and regularly inform about the situation to handle emergencies if any.

In related news, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on the afternoon of December 25 announced that storm Pabuk had already downgraded into a tropical depression off the coast from Ninh Thuan to Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

After weakening, the tropical depression continues to move southwest at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour and then will turn into a low-pressure zone.

Storm Pabuk downgrades into a tropical depression off the coast from Ninh Thuan to Ba Ria-Vung Tau on the afternoon of December 25.

Under the impacts of the tropical depression, the waters from Khanh Hoa to Ba Ria - Vung Tau, including Phu Quy Island, will experience strong winds of 49-74 kilometers per hour, huge waves of two to four meters high and rough seas.

Although the tropical depression is gradually weakening, the meteorological agency asked affected localities to urgently communicate and implement safety measures for vessels and people in dangerous areas.

By Van Phuc -Translated by Huyen Huong