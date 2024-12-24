Over 800 vessels in Tien Giang Province move to shelters to avoid storm Pabuk

The Tien Giang Provincial Fisheries Sub-Department on December 24 reported that all vessels at sea have been contacted and informed of storm Pabuk's position and direction to proactively move to shelters.

According to the Tien Giang Provincial Fisheries Sub-Department, the whole province has a total of 1,346 registered boats. Currently, 831 vessels have returned to shore and moved to safe shelters; and 515 boats are heading to shore.

More than 800 vessels in Tien Giang Province move to safe shelters to avoid storm Pabuk.

As reported by the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, at 7:00 a.m. on December 24, the storm was centered at approximately 11.4 degrees North latitude and 111.7 degrees East longitude, in the southwestern waters of the middle of the East Sea. The maximum wind speed near the eye of the storm reached 62-74 kilometers per hour. The storm primarily moves west-southwest at an hourly speed of at least five kilometers.

It is forecast that by 7 a.m. on December 25, storm Pabuk will operate in the waters from Khanh Hoa to Binh Thuan provinces, and then it will gradually downgrade into a tropical depression.

The Tien Giang Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station indicated that at noon on December 25, the storm was located at 10.9 degrees North latitude and 109.6 degrees East longitude, with the intensity of 49-74 kilometers per hour.

Under the storm’s impact, the southern waters of the East Sea will experience strong winds of 49- 61 kilometers per hour, gusting to 74- 102 kilometers per hour with huge waves of four to six meters high.

The coastal areas from Ba Ria- Vung Tau to Ca Mau provinces will suffer from blustery winds and huge waves.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong