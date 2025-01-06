Vietnamese fans flood streets after thrilling 2024 ASEAN Championship final win

Vietnamese fans poured into the streets nationwide after Vietnam secured their third ASEAN Cup by defeating Thailand in the second leg of the final yesterday night.

The Vietnamese team secured a convincing victory in the 2024 ASEAN Cup by defeating Thailand 4-2 in the second leg of the final at Rajamangala, resulting in an aggregate score of 5-3 across both matches.

The long-standing rivalry between Vietnam and Thailand reached its peak in a match that could be considered the most dramatic in ASEAN Cup history. The emotional intensity was palpable from the outset, with the entire team, including coach Kim Sang-sik and naturalized striker Nguyen Xuan Son, singing the Vietnamese national anthem with fervor.

For the third time, Vietnam football won the Southeast Asian championship.

The thrilling final of the tournament, dubbed the ‘Southeast Asian El Clasico’ featured a dramatic score chase and unexpected twists and turns. After 90 minutes of intense play, the match remained tied, leading to an additional 30 minutes of extra time. In the end, it was Vietnam who emerged victorious, lifting the championship trophy.

The match unfolded with a series of unexpected events. In the 7th minute, striker Tuan Hai, making his first start, gave Vietnam an early lead. However, their advantage was short-lived. Thailand equalized in the 22nd minute with their very first shot on goal, capitalizing on a costly error by Doan Ngoc Tan who mispassed the ball to an opposing striker inside the penalty area. The drama continued in the 30th minute when star striker Nguyen Xuan Son, attempting a pass, fell to the ground in pain. He was forced to leave the field on a stretcher, effectively ending his participation in the final.

Footballer Xuan Son was subsequently transported to a hospital in Bangkok for medical care. The Vietnamese national team found themselves in an unexpectedly challenging position, despite the score being tied at 1-1 by the end of the first half, with an overall lead still intact. The absence of Xuan Son, the most formidable player in the Vietnamese attack, significantly weakened their offensive capabilities, allowing Thailand to gain control of the match. Prior to this, the home team struggled to assert themselves.

Vietnamese footballers are excited after the thrilling win

The situation escalated in the 64th minute when a Vietnamese player sent the ball out of play to address an injury. Rather than resuming play in a sportsmanlike fashion, midfielder Supachok seized the opportunity to launch a long-range shot into the net while the Vietnamese defense remained largely inactive. This goal caused significant frustration among the Vietnamese team. The referee spent 10 minutes clarifying the decision but ultimately recognized it.

Thailand equalized the score at 3-3 after two matches. Despite the absence of their leading scorer, the team's mentality was strained, and their resolve was tested.

However, the Vietnamese players remained resilient in the face of challenges. They sought to regain control of the match through rapid passing, aided by Quang Hai, who had just come onto the field in the second half. This composure proved pivotal as the game progressed.

In the 75th minute, Weerathep received a second yellow card for obstructing a swift counterattack, leaving Thailand with only ten players. Just seven minutes later, a defensive error resulted in an own goal as a defender inadvertently kicked the ball into the net while attempting to block Tuan Hai's shot.

Vietnamese fans flood the streets after the big win

Streets are packed with fans following Vietnam's football victory over Thailand

The game returned to the hands of the Vietnamese team and forced Thailand to rush forward to find an equalizer. Despite nearly 20 minutes of extra time, the home team's efforts were in vain. Then in the last minute of extra time, in a counter-attack when all Thai players were up high, midfielder Hai Long shot from the middle of the field into an empty net, sealing a 3-2 victory.

coach Kim Sang-sik and the coaching staff

Vietnam's football team are awarded substantial bonuses Following their victory as champions of the ASEAN Cup 2024, the Vietnam football team has been showered with significant bonuses from various businesses. The total amount is estimated to exceed VND10 billion for coach Kim Sang-sik and his squad. Prior to the final match, three units pledged a combined bonus of VND6 billion contingent on the team's championship win. Specifically, Loc Phat Bank (LPBank) will contributed VND3 billion, SHB Bank will provide VND2 billion, and Hoanh Son Ha Tinh Group will give VND1 billion. Additionally, the team had previously received VND3.2 billion after their first leg victory against Thailand and VND2.5 billion for finishing as the top scorer in Group B during the group stage. This initial figure is expected to rise as further bonuses from the Vietnam Football Federation and various businesses and individuals will be awarded upon the players' return home.

Last night, the bustling atmosphere covered the streets of Ho Chi Minh City, when tens of thousands of fans poured into the streets to celebrate the victory of the Vietnamese team over Thailand in the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2024 final.

Following the final whistle that marked the Vietnamese team's 3-2 victory (resulting in an aggregate score of 5-3 over the two final matches), fans erupted in celebration. The streets were filled with enthusiastic revelers proudly waving the red flag adorned with a yellow star.

At Nguyen Hue Walking Street, located in the heart of the city, numerous fans enthusiastically chanted "Vietnam is the champion," creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with the sounds of trumpets and drums. Throughout the various districts and Thu Duc City, a significant presence of traffic police, riot police, and law enforcement officers was evident, all working diligently to maintain security, order, and safe traffic conditions.

The festive atmosphere was in the air along the streets, permeating social media as well. Millions of supporters took to various platforms to express their congratulations on the remarkable victory of the Vietnamese team over the Thai team in the final match.

Prime Minister sends letter of praise, congratulations to the Vietnamese Football Team Following the Vietnam National Football Team's victory over the Thailand National Football Team with a score of 3-2 in the second leg of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 Final at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, resulting in an aggregate score of 5-3, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his congratulations to the coaching staff and players. This triumph marks the third time Vietnam has claimed the Southeast Asian football championship. The Prime Minister expressed his pride and thanked the team for their extraordinary efforts, resilient, brave, united, and tireless performance. The Prime Minister affirmed that this victory is not only the pride of Vietnamese sports but also a source of inspiration for the entire nation, demonstrating the aspiration to rise. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his heartfelt regards and steadfast encouragement to player Nguyen Xuan Son, wishing him a swift and full recovery to rejoin the field and continue his invaluable contributions to the nation's football legacy. The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that, with unwavering determination and resilience, Nguyen Xuan Son will triumph over adversity and return even stronger. Together with the national team, he is poised to fortify Vietnam’s stature in regional football and strive for even greater triumphs in the future.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan