Vietnam beats Thailand 2-1 at ASEAN Cup final first leg

Naturalised striker Nguyen Xuan Son (No. 12) scores all two goals for Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triumphed 2–1 over Thailand in the first leg of the 2024 ASEAN Championship final, held in the Northern province of Phu Tho on January 2 evening.

Nguyen Xuan Son was the hero for Vietnam, scoring both goals in the 60th and 74th minutes. The striker was a constant threat to Thailand's defence, using his impressive physicality and balance to dominate the play.

The first goal came from a brilliant pass by Nguyen Quang Hai, which found Vu Van Thanh. Thanh then sent a header to Brazilian-born Son, who powered the ball into the top corner of Thailand's net with a header that mirrored the style of Hong Son.

For his second goal, Nguyen Xuan Son made a solo run, evading at least two Thai defenders before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot into the goal.

Thailand responded in the 83rd minute with a header from Chalermsak, following a superb cross from Suphanat Mueanta.

The first half ended in a goalless draw, with both teams creating several opportunities but failing to convert.

The Vietnamese squad will travel to Thailand for the second leg on January 5.

Vietnamplus