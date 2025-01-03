Sports

Vietnam beats Thailand 2-1 at ASEAN Cup final first leg

Vietnam triumphed 2–1 over Thailand in the first leg of the 2024 ASEAN Championship final.

Naturalised striker Nguyen Xuan Son (No. 12) scores all two goals for Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triumphed 2–1 over Thailand in the first leg of the 2024 ASEAN Championship final, held in the Northern province of Phu Tho on January 2 evening.

Nguyen Xuan Son was the hero for Vietnam, scoring both goals in the 60th and 74th minutes. The striker was a constant threat to Thailand's defence, using his impressive physicality and balance to dominate the play.

The first goal came from a brilliant pass by Nguyen Quang Hai, which found Vu Van Thanh. Thanh then sent a header to Brazilian-born Son, who powered the ball into the top corner of Thailand's net with a header that mirrored the style of Hong Son.

For his second goal, Nguyen Xuan Son made a solo run, evading at least two Thai defenders before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot into the goal.

Thailand responded in the 83rd minute with a header from Chalermsak, following a superb cross from Suphanat Mueanta.

The first half ended in a goalless draw, with both teams creating several opportunities but failing to convert.

The Vietnamese squad will travel to Thailand for the second leg on January 5.

