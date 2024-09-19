Storm Soulik enters provincial coastlines of Quang Binh, Quang Tri

Storm No.4, internationally named Soulik, is expected to slam into the Central coastal provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tri on Thursday afternoon, with sustained winds of about 75-88 kilometers per hour.

Director of the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem indicated that from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on September 19, the eye of storm No.4 would emerge over the mainland of Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces.

The National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting reported that storm Soulik was located at approximately 17.1 degrees North latitude and 107 degrees East longitude on the Central coastlines from Quang Binh to Thua Thien Hue at 1 p.m. on September 19.

The strongest winds near its center could reach level 8 (62-74 kilometers per hour), shock level 9-10 (88-102 kilometers per hour) and move west at a maximum speed of around 20 kilometers per hour.

Quang Tri Province’s Con Co Island sees strong gales Con Co Island in the Central province of Quang Tri began to experience heavy rain and strong gales of gusts up to level 9-10 (75-102 kilometers per hour) from the early afternoon of September 19. At the same time, the waters off Cua Viet, Quang Tri Province saw strong winds level 8 (62-75 kilometers per hour). Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of Con Co Island District Vo Viet Cuong reported that local authorities coordinated with residents already made preventive plans and measures against the storm and its circulation. Local authorities coordinated with functional forces are reinforcing various hazardous areas and infrastructure to respond to the storm’s landfall. They are also ready to evacuate residents to safer shelters if necessary. Leaders of Quang Tri Provincial People's Committee inspect response works to storm No. 4 in coastal localities. Huong Lap Border Station under the Quang Tri Provincial Border Guard reported that river water levels rose rapidly in Huong Lap Commune due to extreme rainfall, isolating many transportation routes and residential areas. To ensure the safety of people, local authorities are coordinating with border guards, police and militia to urgently evacuate four households with 15 people out from landslides and flash flood-prone areas. Border guards mobilize people in landslide-prone areas in Huong Phung Commune, Huong Hoa District, Quang Tri Province to move to safe places before storm No. 4 makes landfall. Thua Thien Hue Province is making efforts to monitor and implement measures dealing with storm No.4 and its circumstance with the possibility of heavy rain-triggered waterlogging on a large scale. Police forces of A Luoi District, Thua Thien Hue Province help people cut and clear up fallen trees. Police forces of A Luoi District, Thua Thien Hue Province help people move fallen trees from house roofs. As of the morning of September 19, the communes of Hong Ha, Hong Bac, Hong Kim, Hong Thuy, Quang Nham, Phu Vinh, and others in A Luoi District began the urgent evacuation of hundreds of households in hazardous areas of flash floods and landslides to safer shelters. Local authorities have also directed on-site forces to assist residents in moving their properties, impose a travel ban in dangerous areas and remove fallen trees on roads to ensure safe traffic for people.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong