Residents evacuated to shelters, airport shut down to avoid storm in Quang Binh

Border guards have coordinated with local authorities to call for and evacuate residents from landslide-prone areas to safe shelters while Dong Hoi Airport have temporarily closed to avoid a storm approaching North Central Vietnam.

Border guards bring fishing boats in Hai Ninh commune ashore to avoid the coming storm.

The Border Guard Command in the Central province of Quang Binh said that last night, officers and soldiers from Ca Xeng Border Station and Ra Mai Border Station coordinated with local authorities of Trong Hoa, Hoa Son and Thuong Hoa communes in Minh Hoa District to evacuate 105 households and 506 residents from deluge and landslide prone areas to safer shelters.

Additionally, they gave instructions and assisted residents in reinforcing their homes against sustained winds; recommended people to stay away from rivers and streams; installed warning signs in areas with swift water flow and swollen rivers.

As of September 19, households were busy using sandbags to fortify their house roofs.

Some photos show the prepardness of Quang Binh Province's authorities and residents ahead the upcoming storm.

In Dong Hoi, the city of Quang Binh, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has ordered the temporary closure of Dong Hoi Airport because of adverse weather conditions presenting significant challenges to airport operations. Dong Hoi Airport Airport staff is implementing storm preparations and safety measures to ensure safe air traffic and apron facilities and equipment to be safe during the storm, director of the airport Nguyen Thanh Nam said. Airport staff is implementing storm preparations and safety measures before the storm makes landfall. (Photo: SGGP) In the early morning of September 19, the current tropical depression in the East Sea strengthened into a storm, reaching wind speeds of level 8 (62-74km per hour) and gusts of level 10 (89-102km per hour). It is forecast to make landfall in the central coastal provinces of Quang Tri and Quang Binh on the evening of the same day. Coastal waters from Ha Tinh to Quang Nam saw strong winds of levels 6-7 (39-61km per hour). Near the storm’s center, winds intensified to level 8 with gusts reaching level 10. Heavy rains were across the north-central and central-central regions with rainfall totals ranging from 100-300mm, with extreme rainfall of up to 500mm.

By Minh Phong - Translated by Huyen Huong, Kim Khanh