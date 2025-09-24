Ragasa forecast to make landfall in Vietnam on September 25

From midday to late afternoon on September 25, the center of typhoon Ragasa (storm No. 9) is likely to make landfall in Vietnam, with its strongest effects concentrated from Quang Ninh through Hung Yen.

On the afternoon of September 23, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment issued an urgent report regarding tropical storm No.9, emphasizing that this is the strongest super typhoon worldwide so far in 2025.

Authorities in Van Don Special Zone, Quang Ninh Province urged and guided fishing vessels to take shelter as storm No. 9 nears.

With its vast circulation, Ragasa has already caused extremely rough seas in the northern East Sea, with waves exceeding ten meters.

Border guards in Co To Special Zone, Quang Ninh Province fire signal flares to warn vessels to seek shelter as storm No. 9 nears. (Photo: Thu Bau)

Earlier the same day, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment had sent an emergency dispatch to the People’s Committees of seven coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Ha Tinh, requesting urgent measures to protect the dyke system and respond to the violent typhoon and heavy flooding.

Potential of another storm formation in the East Sea According to the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense under the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, a new tropical depression formed east of the Philippines and may strengthen into storm No. 10 of the year. This system is expected to enter the East Sea by September 27.

Health sector on high alert Also on September 23, the Ministry of Health issued an urgent directive to health departments in Northern and Central provinces and cities, as well as relevant units, instructing them to focus on medical and emergency measures. Hospitals and health facilities have been instructed to prepare for patient intake and treatment of storm- and flood-related casualties, as well as ensure sufficient supplies of essential medicines.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong