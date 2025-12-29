Cold spell intensifies during New Year holiday, Northern region to turn colder

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on December 29 updated a weather outlook for the 2026 New Year holiday, warning of stronger cold air affecting much of the country.

From December 31, 2025 to January 4, 2026, the Northern region is expected to remain cold, while some mountainous and midland areas will experience severe cold from January 2.

Minimum temperatures will range between 12 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, with some mountain locations falling below 11 degrees Celsius, about 3–5 degrees Celsius lower than previously forecast.

Temperatures will also drop from Thanh Hoa Province to Hue City, bringing colder conditions. Rainfall is forecast to increase in the North Central region from January 2 to January 4, with scattered showers and localized heavy rain.

Hanoi to experience cold weather during the New Year holiday. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

In Central and South Central regions, especially along the south-central coast, rain is expected to become more frequent during the same period, with thunderstorms and isolated heavy downpours.

Meanwhile, weather conditions in the Central Highlands and Southern region during the 2026 New Year holiday are expected to remain largely unchanged from forecasts issued 2–3 days earlier. The weather will be mainly sunny during the day, with scattered showers later in the afternoon and at night.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong