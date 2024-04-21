Business

Inaccurate information related to preferential tax for ST24, ST25 rice to EU

SGGP

The International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the inaccurate information regarding Vietnamese fragrant rice of ST24 and ST25 benefiting preferential taxes in the European Union market.

img-8452-5148.jpeg.jpg
Illustrative photo: NNVN Newspaper

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Belgium, as the information is incorrect and not confirmed, some enterprises have asked for a preferential tax policy to export fragrant rice of ST24 and ST25 to the EU market.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said there have been nine types of fragrant rice receiving preferential tax on export quota to the EU comprising Jasmine85, ST5, ST20, Nang Hoa 9, VD20, RVT, OM4900, OM5454 and Tai Nguyen Cho Dao under the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

After four years of implementing the EVFTA, although Vietnam is proposing to adjust the list of fragrant rice receiving preferential tax to zero percent, the two sides have not come to an agreement yet.

Therefore, there have not been any Vietnamese fragrant rice receiving preferential tax to be added to the list so far to export to the EU market.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnamese fragrant rice of ST24 and ST25 preferential taxes the European Union market International Cooperation Department

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn