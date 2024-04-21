Inaccurate information related to preferential tax for ST24, ST25 rice to EU

The International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the inaccurate information regarding Vietnamese fragrant rice of ST24 and ST25 benefiting preferential taxes in the European Union market.

Illustrative photo: NNVN Newspaper

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Belgium, as the information is incorrect and not confirmed, some enterprises have asked for a preferential tax policy to export fragrant rice of ST24 and ST25 to the EU market.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said there have been nine types of fragrant rice receiving preferential tax on export quota to the EU comprising Jasmine85, ST5, ST20, Nang Hoa 9, VD20, RVT, OM4900, OM5454 and Tai Nguyen Cho Dao under the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

After four years of implementing the EVFTA, although Vietnam is proposing to adjust the list of fragrant rice receiving preferential tax to zero percent, the two sides have not come to an agreement yet.

Therefore, there have not been any Vietnamese fragrant rice receiving preferential tax to be added to the list so far to export to the EU market.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong