Cashless payments in 2025 reach 28 times GDP

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) released an update on the implementation of cashless payments and digital transformation on February 2.

According to the SBV, following the rollout of Decision No.1813/QD-TTg dated October 28, 2021, approving the Scheme for the Development of Cashless Payments in Vietnam for the 2021–2025 period (Decision 1813), and Decision No.06/QD-TTg dated January 6, 2022, approving the Scheme for the Development of Population Data, Electronic Identification, and Authentication to Serve National Digital Transformation for the 2022–2025 period, with a vision to 2030 (Scheme 06), cashless payment activities have recorded rapid growth, delivered impressive results, and exceeded the targets set.

Specifically, in 2025, the number of cashless payment transactions rose by more than 42 percent, while transaction value increased by nearly 23 percent. The total value of cashless payments in 2025 is estimated to be about 28 times higher than GDP, surpassing the target outlined in Decision 1813.

By channel, cashless payments via the internet increased by nearly 54 percent in volume and almost 36 percent in value; transactions via mobile devices rose by nearly 37 percent in volume and more than 20 percent in value; QR code payments grew by nearly 51 percent in volume and over 24 percent in value; transactions processed through the interbank electronic payment system increased by 6 percent in volume and nearly 57 percent in value; and those conducted via the financial switching and electronic clearing system rose by more than 24 percent in volume and nearly 8 percent in value.

Overall, during the 2021–2025 period, the average annual growth rates of cashless payment transactions reached nearly 59 percent in volume and more than 24 percent in value, exceeding the targets set under Decision 1813.

By the end of 2025, the number of individual payment accounts had exceeded 232 million, representing a nearly 14-percent increase compared to the end of 2024.

At present, 100 percent of higher education institutions, including universities and colleges, in urban areas accept tuition payments through the banking system. Meanwhile, 82 percent of pension recipients and beneficiaries of social insurance and unemployment benefits in urban areas receive payments via cashless methods, surpassing the targets set in Decision 1813.

The number of ATM cards in circulation reached more than 164 million by the end of 2025, up 5 percent year on year.

