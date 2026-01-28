MoIT announces First Glorious Spring Fair 2026

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced that the First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 will take place from February 2 to February 13 at the Vietnam Exhibition Center (VEC) in Dong Anh Commune, Hanoi.

According to an urgent official dispatch issued on January 27, the fair is organized in line with the Prime Minister’s directive.

The event will feature a multi-sector, multi-industry format.

The MoIT said that foreign enterprises participating in the fair will receive various incentives, including one free nine-square-meter standard booth, exemptions from joint promotion and publicity fees, free entry passes, and other support in accordance with the Organizing Committee’s regulations.

To strengthen information dissemination, communications and outreach to foreign businesses, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has called on relevant agencies and units to update and widely share information about the fair with foreign organizations, individuals, and enterprises interested in registering booths, visiting, shopping, and engaging in trade and business networking at the event.

Previously, the First Autumn Fair 2025, which took place from October 25 to November 3, 2025, attracted around 2,500 domestic and foreign enterprises with 3,000 booths and an average of 100,000 visitors per day, generating nearly VND1 trillion (US$38.3 million) in direct sales and about VND5 trillion (US$191 million) in total transactions. The event also organized more than 100 international trade and business networking sessions with enterprises from markets such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Singapore and the European Union.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong