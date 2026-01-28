Business

MoIT announces First Glorious Spring Fair 2026

SGGP

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced that the First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 will take place from February 2 to February 13 at the Vietnam Exhibition Center (VEC) in Dong Anh Commune, Hanoi.

According to an urgent official dispatch issued on January 27, the fair is organized in line with the Prime Minister’s directive.

The event will feature a multi-sector, multi-industry format.

The MoIT said that foreign enterprises participating in the fair will receive various incentives, including one free nine-square-meter standard booth, exemptions from joint promotion and publicity fees, free entry passes, and other support in accordance with the Organizing Committee’s regulations.

To strengthen information dissemination, communications and outreach to foreign businesses, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has called on relevant agencies and units to update and widely share information about the fair with foreign organizations, individuals, and enterprises interested in registering booths, visiting, shopping, and engaging in trade and business networking at the event.

Previously, the First Autumn Fair 2025, which took place from October 25 to November 3, 2025, attracted around 2,500 domestic and foreign enterprises with 3,000 booths and an average of 100,000 visitors per day, generating nearly VND1 trillion (US$38.3 million) in direct sales and about VND5 trillion (US$191 million) in total transactions.

The event also organized more than 100 international trade and business networking sessions with enterprises from markets such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Singapore and the European Union.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 Vietnam Exhibition Center Ministry of Industry and Trade

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn