Three SJC outlets halt gold bar, gold ring trading in HCMC on January 31 morning

Specifically, trading was suspended temporarily at SJC’s headquarters on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street; the Jewelry Center at 230–230A Quang Trung Street, Go Vap Ward; and the Jewelry Center at 172 Nguyen Van Nghi Street, An Nhon Ward. The suspension is owing to a year-end company event.
These outlets will reopen and resume normal transactions on February 2.
According to the announcement, transactions involving diamond jewelry and gemstones will continue to operate normally at SJC stores in Ho Chi Minh City.