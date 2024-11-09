Vietnam’s ST25 rice takes second place at World’s best rice award

Vietnam's Ong Cua ST25 rice has won the second prize at the World’s Best Rice 2024 competition, within the framework of the 16th International World Rice Conference Summit 2024 in Manila, Philippines from November 5-7.

Hero of Labor, engineer Ho Quang Cua (L) attends the 16th International World Rice Conference Summit 2024.

The first and third prizes went to Malys Angkor - Phka Romdoul rice of Cambodia and a fragrant rice of the Philippines respectively.

The contest was organized by The Rice Trader, a publication providing in-depth analysis of the global rice industry.

The ST25 rice variety was created by a group of Hero of Labor, engineer Ho Quang Cua, Dr. Tran Tan Phuong, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, and Ph.D Nguyen Thi Thu Huong.

Vietnam’s Ong Cua ST25 rice previously won the World’s Best Rice 2019 Award at the 11th Annual World’s Best Rice Contest in Manila, the Philippines; the second place at the World’s Best Rice Contest 2020 held in the US, and the first prize at the World’s Best Rice 2023 competition, within the framework of the 2023 International World Rice Conference Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh