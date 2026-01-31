Business

Vietnamese rice exports to Philippines resume after four months

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that the Philippines is Vietnam’s largest rice export market, accounting for nearly 40 percent of total exports in 2025.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on January 30 said that the Philippines reopened rice imports following a four-month suspension from September through December 2025. The country will continue to impose a 15 percent import tariff, with a proposed increase to 20 percent currently under review.

The Philippines plans to import approximately 3.6 million tons of rice in 2026, with Vietnamese rice potentially accounting for 75–80 percent, or 2.7–2.88 million tons. To regulate import volumes, shipments must comply with quarantine and phytosanitary licensing requirements, reach ports within 60 days, and be cleared through 17 designated ports.

